Community Pathways of Steele County is a resource for clothing, food, and other services for those in need within the Owatonna community and Steele County. Dom Korbel, Executive Director, shared the service numbers for those utilizing the food shelf services that are provided by Community Pathways, and it has shown over the last 6 weeks an increase of 65% of families utilizing those services compared to the number of families using the food shelf services in August of 2021.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO