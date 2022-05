CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills approved the second of three readings of its proposed 2022–2023 fiscal year budget on Tuesday, May 10. The proposed fiscal year budget of approximately $11,482,098 tracks closely with last year’s budget, which approved $11,306,034 in spending. The second reading also whittles down the spending in the first reading to bring expenditures within $19,000 of anticipated revenue. Mills Mayor Seth Coleman told Oil City that the goal, as it is every year, is to pass a balanced budget on the third reading.

MILLS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO