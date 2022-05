FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County voters will be faced with a different question on their ballot as they enter the polls Tuesday. That question is regarding whether or not the Fremont Joint School District should consider conducting a study as to whether or not they should split the district between the north and the south. David Marotz the Co-Interim superintendent for the school district says this vote won’t bring any immediate change.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO