ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

There's One Baby Formula Brand That Isn't Facing Shortages — Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwDAe_0fdNSevU00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Parents are truly experiencing firsthand how difficult the baby formula shortage is. The anxiety, fear and so many unknowns as a parent trying to feed your baby are defeating, especially when you can’t find formula anywhere. Thankfully, online retailers seem to be more stocked up than physical shelves at stores, but one brand hasn’t experienced any shortages during the formula crisis. Meet ByHeart , a new baby nutrition company that launched earlier this year.  And since its debut on March 23, ByHeart has made sure to provide customers with products month after month, even amid a national shortage.

So how do they do it? The new baby brand started its vision and company during the pandemic and learned a few lessons about keeping their product in stock during a time when supply chains were disrupted. “ByHeart is uniquely positioned as the only formula manufacturer not currently facing shortages, largely because they built their production facility and supply chain during the pandemic and as a result are more nimble and anticipated supply disruption, while the others are operating at capacity,” a rep for the brand tells SheKnows. “During such a trying time, we are happy to be able to provide for our community at full capacity.”

Whole Nutrition Infant Formula

$39 per can


Buy now

Sign Up

ByHeart’s Formula

Founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt realized the need for infant formula to do better for babies. To make a change, the pair started on a five-year journey to create ByHeart. Their small-batch approach makes it possible to ensure that every batch of formula maintains only the best quality. And, while most formulas are made to closely mimic breastmilk and its myriad benefits as much as possible, what makes ByHeart unique is that it’s the only infant formula on the market that bridges the protein gap between breast and bottle feeding. Its innovative recipe was built from scratch and involved over five years of research with the help of leading scientists and pediatricians. The formula is free from corn syrup, maltodextrin, soy, palm oils and disrupting contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals. The Whole Nutrition Infant Formula is also the only formula in the United States that uses organic grass-fed, whole milk (others use a skim milk base).

Instead, the brand puts an emphasis on Alpha-lac and Lactoferrin , which are two of the most known ingredients in breast milk. The unique blend helps to break down proteins in the formulas to aid easier digestion for your infant. And since the nutrients are absorbed quickly, it helps support your little one’s immune system. The attention to every detail has awarded the brand the first-ever “Clean Label Project Certification for an infant formula in the US (and won their highest tier Purity Award, too).”

If you’re facing a lack of supply due to the shortages, give ByHeart a try after consulting with your pediatrician. You can order by can, or signup to the subscribe option that keeps you stocked up every month.

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

How to Safely Switch Baby Formulas

Click here to read the full article. Baby formula shortages are forcing parents to make swift moves to keep their children fed. If the formula you’ve been using has run out of stock, switching to another brand can be a safe, helpful option. SheKnows spoke to Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, board certified pediatrician and parenting expert at Carnegie Hill Pediatrics, about what parents need to know before making that switch — and the biggest don’ts when it comes to baby formula. When deciding on a new formula, what should a parent look out for? Are there any ingredients that should remain consistent? The most...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Vitamin-Filled Repairing Treatment Keeps Skin ‘Glowing & Firm’ — Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wished that “beauty sleep” was a real thing? We’ve all been there, hoping to wake up with glowing skin that looks youthful and smooth, only to be disappointed by a complexion that has lost its radiance. But don’t accept defeat just yet. Even though we can’t grant wishes, we did find beauty sleep in a jar — and it’s a shopper favorite that’s on sale now for Tula’s Friends and...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Finally, There's a Retinol Alternative That Reduces Fine Lines Without Irritation — Shoppers Say It Works in Two Weeks

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. A good retinol alternative can be very hard to come by. There are many reasons out there to not want to work retinol into your skincare routine — maybe you’re pregnant, maybe you’ve got super sensitive skin or maybe you just don’t have to worry about the amount of hydration (and sunscreen) involved in using this product. Luckily for you, TULA has a well-rated retinol alternative serum called the Wrinkle Treatment Drops. These Drops...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Milk#Formulas#Infant Formula#Pesticides#Baby Formula Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
marthastewart.com

Tired of Tossing Brown Bananas? Scientists Just Got One Step Closer to Slowing Down Their Ripening Process

Sure, you can turn your brown bananas into a delicious quick bread, but when you already have a loaf or two hanging around on your counter (or ready to go in the freezer), the over-ripened fruit typically ends up in the trash. Luckily, a solution may be on the horizon. According to new research from Florida State University published in Physical Biology, scientists might have unlocked a way to slow down bananas' browning process, which could reduce tons of food waste globally.
SheKnows

SheKnows

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy