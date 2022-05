A new PlayStation Leak has revealed the return of a cult-classic PS2 series, and the speculation right now is that it will return via PlayStation Plus Premium next month. The leak comes the way of Universal Entertainment which has filed a trademark for Shadow Hearts in Japan. The trademark was filed back on April 27, but only made public this week. There's nothing to the trademark that suggests what exactly is happening with the series, but clearly, something is happening, and with the new PlayStation Plus tiers launching next month, the timing has many convinced the series is going to be among the first PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games added to PlayStation Plus Premium.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO