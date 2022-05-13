ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Save $40 on a professional 4K drone that’s already half the cost of rivals

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

Do you want a professional-grade 4K camera drone from a big-name brand? Sadly, it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. At best, you’re going to spend $800 if you want decent features and a 3-axis gimbal.

That’s one of several reasons why we’re such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It’s a relatively new model from a popular brand with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal. But it’s already the best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon. Plus, it can easily go toe-to-toe with drones in the $800-$1,000+ range.

But instead of having to pay $1,000 or more, this quadcopter retails for a fraction of that sky-high price.

The price is especially good right now, thanks to a surprisingly good deal you can take advantage of for a limited time. This model used to sell for $470, but a new lower list price drops it to $410. Then, on top of that, Amazon has a $40 coupon you can clip today.

That will slash the Dreamer Pro all the way down to $369.99. That’s less than half what you’ll pay for a comparable drone from the top brand in the quadcopter market. How awesome is that?!

The best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon

Anyone who knows anything at all about drones can probably name the go-to pro-grade quadcopter drone for amateurs and professionals on a budget. You also know that it costs $800 minimum.

It’s a high-quality quadcopter with pretty much all the key features you need. That includes a 4K camera that captures stunning video. Plus, you get a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes video and still images captured during flight. In addition to that, intelligent software and flight features round out the experience.

It should go without saying that not everyone has an extra $800 lying around. Especially not that they’re willing to spend on a drone, no matter how great it is. If you’re looking for a terrific alternative that checks all the same main boxes for much less money, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

Potensic’s Dreamer Pro offers professional-grade quality and features at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from other companies.

You get 28 minutes of flight time per charge, plus a stunning 4K camera with a high-quality Sony sensor. Additionally, you’ll get a 3-axis gimbal for outstanding video and image stabilization. On top of all that, the Dreamer Pro is packed full of smart features that will help with any content you might be shooting.

One example is a “follow me” mode that tracks moving objects and people. There’s also a circle mode that flies in a perfect circle around any center point. Path mode lets you draw out a flight pattern the drone will fly on its own.

Also, this drone has an impressive 2-kilometer transmission range and so much more.

Amazon’s limited-time discount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrr9L_0fdNSVvp00
Image source: Potensic

This excellent Potensic drone is absolutely on par with the market leader and other quadcopters that fall into the $800 – $1,200 price range. Yet the Potensic Dreamer Pro 4K camera drone with 3-axis gimbal retails for just $410.

That’s about half the price of comparable models from leading brands. Head over to Amazon and pick one up now, however, and you can save an extra $40 thanks to the clippable coupon.

That’s an amazing price for this 4K camera drone on Amazon.

Or, if you want to spend even less and don’t need the 3-axis gimbal, there’s an incredible deal you need to see.

The Potensic Dreamer 4K camera drone has most of the Dreamer Pro’s other key features and it used to retail for $320. Thanks to a lower MSRP, you can now pick one up for $299.99. That’s a great price for this model.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these great deals.

Potensic Dreamer Pro fast facts

Here are some key takeaways about this awesome 4K camera drone on Amazon:

  • The 4K camera drone on Amazon has a 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor
  • Its 3-axis gimbal helps you capture stunning video that is stable and free from shakes and jitters
  • Capture and record aerial footage or stream live to your smartphone with a transmission range of up to 1.24 miles
  • Potensic’s exclusive PowerAC dynamic system creates bursts of 3x power that are great for tricks
  • An advanced stabilization system makes it easy to fly smoothly in still conditions or with a light breeze
  • Includes a 32GB SD card and a special carrying case

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Chris Crossed

New Ebikes Being Launched

2022 is shaping up to be an interesting year in the ebike industry with lots of new models coming out almost each week. Here's a roundup of what's been announced lately. The ASTRO is a new Class 3 e-bike, which have higher speeds than ordinary models. It has been designed with a special emphasis on innovative aesthetics; its design is not your typical ebike. Rather this is more an an electric moped style ride.
Motor1.com

Best Tire Inflators With Gauges

A simple tire pressure gauge might be able to tell you how much pressure is in your tires, but it doesn’t offer any solutions if your tire pressure is less than optimal. The best tire inflators with gauges don’t just display how much pressure is in your tires, but they also provide a way to inflate, or in some cases deflate, your car’s tires.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Where is Dyson’s airwrap and new multi-styler in stock?

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home.But, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in mid-March.Owing to...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Coupon#Software#Amazon Anyone
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Sleek New 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Giant Domed Observatory at Its Center

Click here to read the full article. Bhushan Powar Design wants to take you to the promised land with its newest megayacht concept. The 360-footer, fittingly christened Zion, is replete with sleek, flowing lines that create a distinctive silhouette sure to stand out on the high seas. The fledgling firm, which was established in 2019 and claims to be India’s first luxury yacht design studio, says the Zion was actually inspired by the mysterious yet beautiful phenomenon of the black hole. “Our concept Zion attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises the owner with the mysteries of the deep,” founder and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Netflix is about to try something that will make your streaming experience so different

The signs that a massive shift is underway at the world’s biggest streaming service continue to mount. A looming Netflix password-sharing crackdown, the launch of an ad-supported tier, price increases, and fan-favorite shows canceled right and left — it’s led to something of a backlash from not only Netflix subscribers. But also the media and analysts who’ve breathlessly sung the company’s praises for years. And that’s not all.
TV & VIDEOS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 Become A Tank Riding On Huge Tracks

Tesla makes great EVs and their sales figures couldn’t paint this picture any more clearly, but what the automaker can’t quite offer is personalization. Basically all are pretty much identical, and in order to turn it into something special, you will have to invest a lot of time and money and also tap into some creativity.
CARS
Gadget Flow

The best NFT frames that display your collections in style

So you’ve purchased a few NFTs, and now you want to display them. But casting to just any digital frame won’t do. No, your digital treasures should captivate, just like gallery art. Luckily, the best NFT frames have high-tech screens, helping them blend seamlessly into your space. Enjoy...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

318K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy