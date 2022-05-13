ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Cringe-Worthy New Clip of Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Makes Us Pray It's Over For Good

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V35pW_0fdNSPdT00

Click here to read the full article.

Watching Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson play out all over again on The Kardashians is making viewers hope that their latest breakup is for good. A rude comment the NBA player made (as a backhanded joke) on the fifth episode of the Hulu series gives quite a bit of insight into how he really feels about their daughter True’s mom — and it’s painful.

The scene shows the couple exercising side by side on a treadmill with Kardashian discussing the men of the family. (View the clip HERE .) “Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving,” she told Thompson. That’s when the athlete drops the bomb on his child’s mother, chiming in, “ More like you’re never leaving me .” If that wasn’t a red flag, we don’t know what was — even though Thompson has been waving red flags in all of our faces for years now.

We weren’t the only ones to react to his comment, fans also had some thoughts. “this is why he cheats, to test her ability to leave ,” one viewer tweeted . Another user psychoanalyzed the couple, writing , “ one of the things i can’t deal about watching this show is how khloe and tristan openly talk about the fact that he cheated on her when she was pregnant like the respect khloe’s man has for her, let alone her respect for herself is nowhere to be found.” Lots of people felt sorry for Kardashian in that moment and shared sentiments of “ save her from this man .”

Viewers already know how this ends since it’s been revealed that he got Maralee Nichols pregnant during this time . So while Thompson is playing a strategic game as the good boyfriend, he’s really sneaking around with another woman and having a baby with her. Let’s hope watching this moment again gives Kardashian insight into Thompson’s true colors — he’s not interested in being faithful to her — like ever.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0P3g_0fdNSPdT00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 11

Related
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott Flirting With Her Sister Khloé—It’s ‘A Little Strange’

Click here to read the full article. Leaving a trail. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott has been dropping suspicious comments under her sister Khloé’s Instagram posts. So, how does Kourtney Kardashian feel about Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s flirty comments?  Scott’s comments have been questionably flirtatious and directed at Khloé since November 2021 when he wrote on Kris Jenner’s Instagram post of Khloé’s Cosmopolitan UK cover with: “I’m sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg.” He then proceeded to comment on March 28, 2022 on Khloé’s post with her new blonde bob with: “​​Say hello to my little friend.”  The truth is that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Kanye
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Cringe#Travisbarker#Kourtneykardash
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Sofia Richie’s Engagement Ring Is Gorgeous—See Photos of Her Diamond & Proposal Here

Click here to read the full article. A dazzling ring. After announcing her engagement to Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie’s engagement ring has been the highlight of all her social media posts, and it should be rightfully so! The model announced her engagement to the music executive on April 20, 2022, to much celebration—and she and her friends cannot stop posting about it! The engagement ring appears to be made with an emerald-cut diamond and a large band that takes up a lot of her ring finger. The couple got engaged in Hawaii surrounded by candles on a beach and with their...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy