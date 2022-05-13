ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Manhattan woman dies in Pottawatomie Co. crash

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy...

littleapplepost.com

Little Apple Post

Riley man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man airlifted to hospital after May 9 crash died

HARVEY COUNTY—The driver of a maintenance vehicle injured in an accident on May 9 in Harvey County has died. William Fairbrother 54, of Newton died the following day, according to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office. The maintenance vehicle turned over on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn roads,...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged barricade in parking garage

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property. Just before 2:30p.m. Saturday, police reported damage in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect damaged a barricade on...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 16

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE, 42, Manhattan, Possession of Stimulant, Failure to Appear, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Transporting an open container, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction, Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag, Vehicle liability insurance; Liability coverage required; Bond $2750.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Milford Lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Investigators found cocaine in Kansas motel room

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple drug charges following an investigation. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for allegedly failing to display a license plate on the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the traffic stop,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Law Board announces launch of RCPD Director search

MANHATTAN— The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) has announced its search for the next Director of the Riley County Police Department, according to a media release from the agency. The Law Board will post the job announcement and begin accepting applications on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Screening...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman jailed for allegedly transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jackson County Sheriff deputies stopped 37-year-old Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick driving a 2007 Saturn SUV near 6th and Colorado in Holton for a traffic voilation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Anna Burson Selected as Riley County Appraiser

(Riley County, KS - May 13, 2022) Riley County Commissioners have announced that Anna Burson has accepted the position of County Appraiser. She will start on May 16th. As County Appraiser, Burson will establish market values for real estate and personal property as defined by Kansas statutes, lead the Appraiser’s Office and be responsible for the listing, classification, and appraisal of all real estate and tangible personal property in Riley County.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

