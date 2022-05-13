ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Photos: Los Altos home where Facebook was launched listed for $5.3 million

By Pueng Vongs
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Altos home where a group of roommates — Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz and Sean Parker — created Facebook is listed for $5.298 million. The three founders of the company...

berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Exclusive: Eataly Silicon Valley sets opening date for three-story Italian food emporium

After more than two years of planning, construction and anticipation, Eataly has announced an opening date for its Silicon Valley food and wine emporium. This Italian food extravaganza, with pasta, cheeses, sauces, gelato, wine and espresso all under one roof, will throw open the doors a month from today — 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16 — at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.
SANTA CLARA, CA
climaterwc.com

Rooted and uprooted in North Fair Oaks

As a destination, North Fair Oaks is hard to locate, even for residents. Some addresses are “Menlo Park.” Some “Redwood City.” It’s neither. As an unincorporated area it’s actually “San Mateo County.” With a population larger than some San Mateo County cities, it has no city administration. It is notable and noteworthy because, for a community without an origin story, the largest proportion of North Fair Oaks residents share the semi-tragic history of Mexican immigrants first invited to this country, then shunned.
NORTH FAIR OAKS, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first city in California, built by the Spanish two hundred and forty years ago, is now the varied, futuristic, and rich "Capital of Silicon Valley." San Jose's purchasing power is evident in its skyrocketing rents, high-end shopping malls, culinary scene, and increasing cultural offerings. Also, with new independent roasters coming up on a regular basis, the city's specialty coffee sector is fantastic for both locals and visitors. You'll find it here, whether you're a dedicated espresso drinker or prefer a cold brew.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Brunch Places Worth Trying

Address: 1711 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040. I thought the place only had cheese sandwiches. I was wrong. I like dishes in which there is meat, but they have to be cooked well. This is probably one of the best burgers I've had. The burger is 1/3 pound Angus and Waygu beef. The buns are toasty. The chopped jalapeo was not too spicy.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Spectacular views and unbridled elegance in this 5,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece on 2.5 acres

Custom built by the owner-builder, this stunning estate showcases exceptional architectural detailing, fine finishes and an open floor plan celebrating indoor-outdoor living. The 2.5-acre property dotted with dozens of oak trees offers an unparalleled, ultra-private setting and unrivaled attention to every detail. Inspired by the land’s topography, the home was...
REAL ESTATE
Mission Local

There’s a surge in San Francisco. Wear a mask, doc says

Your coworker is out sick. Your favorite restaurant just closed after reporting an outbreak. Even that friend who survived each Covid-19 surge sans infection has suddenly tested positive. You’re not crazy, according to Dr. Carina Marquez, a UCSF associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases. “There’s a surge in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo opens

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Saturday was the official grand opening of Palo Alto’s newly reopened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo at Rinconada Park. After a ribbon-cutting ceremonies with city staff and elected officials, a community celebration took place with entertainment and free tours of the museum and zoo. Rinconada Park has a new […]
PALO ALTO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

The Best Spots in San Francisco for Vegetarian Dining

San Francisco has been a proponent of clean eating, sustainable farming, and locally sourced cuisine since the Summer of Love. We excel at eating responsibly! It should come as no surprise then that the city has plenty to offer vegetarian visitors when they dine out. Here are our picks for the best places to find meatless meals. (Vegan friends, take note: most of these places can cater to you, too! But if that's not enough, here are eight vegan restaurants you need to eat at in San Francicso.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Criminals Take Over Antioch Streets, California Budget Gone Crazy and Other Stuff

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.
ANTIOCH, CA
Silicon Valley

Health insurance can now help some Californians find housing

Thanks to an experimental new program aimed at easing the state’s profound homelessness crisis, some Californians now can get housing help from an unlikely source: their health insurance plans. With the launch this year of CalAIM, California is reimagining medical coverage by marrying healthcare and housing statewide for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

