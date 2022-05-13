ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Texas inmate at large after stabbing driver and escaping prison bus

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAqhB_0fdNQCTg00


A n inmate is on the loose after stabbing a prison bus driver and leaving the scene on foot on Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from his shackles while on a bus to Huntsville, Texas , with 15 other inmates, according to prison officials.

A bus driver picked them up from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Gatesville, but after riding about 110 miles, Lopez approached the driver, Randy Smith, and stabbed him in the hand.

A struggle ensued, and the bus subsequently crashed in a ditch. Despite another guard, Jimmie Brinegar, being on board, Lopez was still able to escape and run into a field.

Guards reportedly fired their weapons at him, but it is unconfirmed whether Lopez was hit. He escaped near Highway 7 and Interstate Highway 45 in Leon County.

U.S. MARSHALS SEARCH FOR OREGON FUGITIVE WANTED FOR RAPE AND ASSAULT AFTER PRISON ESCAPE

Lopez's offense is capital murder, which he committed with a pickax. He was serving a life sentence for his crime at the time of his escape.


Since the inmate is still at large, nearby Centerville ISD High School canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

"Leon County Sheriff [Department] has asked everyone to shelter in place if you live west of I-45," the school's Facebook post read.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

According to reports , the Leon County Sheriff's Office is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lopez's capture. It also recommends that locals do not approach the fugitive.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate continues

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas DPS and many other law enforcement agencies continue the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Horse and canine teams are aiding in this search as well. Gonzalo Lopez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Centerville, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Gatesville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gatesville, TX
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Escape#Bus Driver#Violent Crime
kwhi.com

BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.
CENTERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan shooting sends two to hospital

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Anita Street for reports of shots fired. One person was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. This person was transported to a local hospital.
BRYAN, TX
inforney.com

Manhunt underway for dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville

(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
CENTERVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
CONROE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating Gunfire That Sent Two People To The Hospital

Bryan police is investigating gunfire early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Sunday to a home on Anita Street, between Henderson Park and the Boys and Girls Club. One person at the scene was taken to the hospital. A second person...
BRYAN, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy