Texas inmate at large after stabbing driver and escaping prison bus



A n inmate is on the loose after stabbing a prison bus driver and leaving the scene on foot on Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from his shackles while on a bus to Huntsville, Texas , with 15 other inmates, according to prison officials.

A bus driver picked them up from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Gatesville, but after riding about 110 miles, Lopez approached the driver, Randy Smith, and stabbed him in the hand.

A struggle ensued, and the bus subsequently crashed in a ditch. Despite another guard, Jimmie Brinegar, being on board, Lopez was still able to escape and run into a field.

Guards reportedly fired their weapons at him, but it is unconfirmed whether Lopez was hit. He escaped near Highway 7 and Interstate Highway 45 in Leon County.

Lopez's offense is capital murder, which he committed with a pickax. He was serving a life sentence for his crime at the time of his escape.



Since the inmate is still at large, nearby Centerville ISD High School canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

"Leon County Sheriff [Department] has asked everyone to shelter in place if you live west of I-45," the school's Facebook post read.

According to reports , the Leon County Sheriff's Office is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lopez's capture. It also recommends that locals do not approach the fugitive.