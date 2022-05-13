ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson, Macomb Co. bridges open after repairs

By Izzy Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Michigan bridges are back in working shape Friday following repairs made thanks to the Rebuilding MI bridges program.

The East Washington Bridge is Jackson is the third bridge to be repaired, just a day after repairs on the 33 Mile Road bridge were repaired in Macomb County.

The Rebuilding MI Bridges program is a partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation covers several locations under one contract, streamlining coordination and permitting, increasing economies of scale, and improving bridge conditions on local routes around the state.

Across Michigan, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges, keeping drivers safe and saving them time and money. Today, I was proud to join the hardworking crew in Jackson to reopen the East Washington Street bridge, which links the east and west sides of the city,” said Governor Whitme r . “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. We’re fixing our infrastructure with the right mix and material, so it stays fixed. Last year, I signed a bipartisan bill that will fix 59 additional bridges across the state and today, I am proud that our bridge repair efforts, including MDOT’s local bridge bundling pilot program, continue to make progress. The projects we’re moving forward with will support more good-paying jobs and deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure. Let’s get it done.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Though the bridge repairs in Jackson were small, the bridge’s condition was considered poor for some time, having to shift its weight limits due to its condition.

“Washington Street is right off the trunkline going into an industrial area. The bridge serves as a connector,” Jackson city engineer Jon Dowling said. “The project, once it got going, has gone great and construction went quickly.”

But the East Washington Bridge is not the only one seeing repairs, as a bridge on East Ganson Street over the Grand River will be seeing repairs soon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ea5Wm_0fdNQ0yD00
    Courtesy: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPFO9_0fdNQ0yD00
    Courtesy: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

In Macomb County, the 33 Mile Bridge was reopened yesterday, restoring a route for east to west rural traffic heading towards Romeo and Richmond.

Two more bridges will be repaired under the bridge pilot program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTJ7t_0fdNQ0yD00
Courtesy: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Having a few of the bridge superstructures that are in critical condition replaced within the bridge bundle pilot project has given the MCDR an opportunity to focus on implementing a mix of fixes for the remainder of our bridge inventory with traditional resources and funding,” said Adam Newton, project engineer for the Macomb County Department of Roads.

The remaining 12 bridges to be rebuilt this year under the pilot project, along with scheduled start dates and contracted length of the project, are:

County Bridge Scheduled Start Date Contracted Length of Project
Clinton County Tallman Road June 1 90 days
Macomb County 26 Mile Road July 25 90 days
Eaton County Five Point Highway June 15 60 days
Hillsdale County Squawfield Road June 15 60 days
St. Clair County Palms Road June 8 90 days
Ingham County Linn Road June 20 60 days
Ingham County Dennis Road July 5 60 days
Lenawee County Sand Creek Highway August 1 90 days
Livingston County Iosco Road August 15 60 days
Luce County Dollarville Road August 1 60 days
Muskegon County Maple Island Road June 15 60 days
St. Joseph County Nottawa Road August 15 90 days
Courtesy: Governor Gretchen Whitmer
