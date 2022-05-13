ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco building reopened after false bomb threat

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Jefferson County Courts and Administration building was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffco deputies investigated the area with bomb dogs. Around 2:30 p.m. the evacuation was lifted and people were allowed back into the building.

Lakewood stabbing suspect arrested

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to investigate the threat that came in through Jeffcom to find out who was involved.

FOX31’s Rogelio Mares was on scene and said a deputy told him most people called it a day and went home, while some remained to wait outside.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

FOX31 Denver KDVR

