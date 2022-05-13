ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Five games of note following 2022 NFL schedule release

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCGYL_0fdNPWql00

The annual release of the NFL schedule has become a spectacle unto itself over the years, and 2022 was no different.

Now that the dust has settled, five matchups (in no particular order) stand out as it pertains to players from a Hawaii perspective.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 29, 2:15 p.m. HST

Because they were the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow often get compared to each other. The two went 1-1 against each other in college. Although Tagovailoa won his start against the Bengals in the 2020 season, Burrow did not play due to a torn ACL. If both are still healthy ahead of the Week 4 matchup, it would be the first time both played in a game against each other as pros.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots, Oct. 9, 7 a.m. HST

The Lions invested heavily in former University of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai by using a second-round draft pick on him in 2019, only to release him prior to the 2021 season. Tavai latched on with the Patriots and eventually found a role with the six-time Super Bowl champions. Week 5 of the 2022 season will be his first time squaring off against his old team.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 11, 7 a.m. HST

This matchup will be the regular season opener for both teams. It will also be Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota‘s first official game as a member of the Falcons, and he appears likely to get the starting nod under center.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 18, time TBD

The Dolphins are 0-4 against the Bills during Tua Tagovailoa’s time with the franchise. The 2022 Week 15 matchup is likely to have playoff implications one way or another, and the Ewa Beach native will be tested in a multitude of ways in what promises to be a cold one in Orchard Park. Will the Dolphins make the playoffs? Will Tagovailoa be viewed as the permanent answer at quarterback in Miami? This particular matchup could provide some clarity.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, Jan. 8, time TBD

Each team has two players with Hawaii ties, with star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (Punahou) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (University of Hawaii) on the Colts squaring off against linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Kamehameha) and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (Punahou) on the Texans. Because both teams are in the same division, the two teams will face each other twice annually. But next season’s Week 18 matchup is crucial particularly for the Colts, who infamously lost their Week 18 matchup against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars last season to miss the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears Stand Ahead of OTAs

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The schedule has been released, and the offseason programs are entering their next phase. The Bears are starting Year 1 of a rebuild under new head coach...
NFL
The Spun

NFL.com Ranks League's Toughest Schedule This Year

With the 2022 NFL schedule now fully revealed, fans can begin projecting how their teams will do this fall. It is the time of the year when hope springs eternal, and some teams have more reasons to be hopeful than others. Not all schedules look the same on paper. Of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ewa Beach, HI
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Hawaii State
WJHL

Bucs in prime position after First Round of Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, OH. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf started its run at a second-consecutive regional championship on Monday with a strong showing at OSU Golf Club’s Scarlet Course. The Bucs navigated an early rain delay and shot two-over par (286) as a team in the opening round, good for second on the leaderboard. Freshman Archie Davies […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy