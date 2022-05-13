Troy High School senior named Strawberry Queen

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Pageant, back for the first time since 2019, recently took place on May 6 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Contestants competed for the honors of being named the Strawberry Queen and the First and Second Attendants and to represent Troy at the upcoming...
SIDNEY — Edison State Community College recognized the achievements of the Class of 2022 during its 47th annual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 13, at the Piqua Campus. “We are proud of you, and we hope that this ceremony will become a treasured memory,” Edison State President Dr....
Rhino Szabo, 6, of Troy is dressed for the part as he takes the wheel of a Miami County Sheriff’s cruiser during Saturday’s Touch a Truck event at Riverside School in Troy. An estimated 1,500 guests showed up to see the many vehicles on display.
Shady Bowl Speedway played host to the first leg of the Ohio 300 Saturday night. The series consists of four 75-lap features for the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models. Three of the events will be held at the Bowl with one also scheduled at KilKare Speedway in Xenia, Ohio. The features will each pay $3,000 to win, with an overall point fund.
West Liberty-Salem hosted the graduating class of 2022 at our annual Senior Awards Night on May 10, 2022. This special evening celebrates all seniors’ academic, athletic, fine arts and extracurricular experiences, as well as the transition to their next chapter in life. High School Counselor Molly Smith opened the ceremony and High School Principal Greg Johnson announced the class of 2022 Valedictorian, Megan Adams and Salutatorian Isaac Reams.
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - As a Milford High School sophomore remains in a coma, his friends and family held a community prayer event in hopes of continued healing. The Milford community gathered at River Hills Christian Church to pray for 16-year-old Ariez Dominguez. Ariez has been in a coma since...
Cindy Davidson organizes holiday events, invites others to fish in her pond. Huber Heights is a big city and growing, but Cindy Davidson doesn’t want it to feel that way. With the events that she organizes for her city and her neighbors, Davidson is creating unity and carving relationships.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio—A legendary boxer’s son is helping to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble in one Ohio community. DSM Boxing is named after featherweight champion Davey Moore, a Springfield native. Gyasi Jones opened a rec center with the boxing gym named after Moore. David Moore,...
Each student will receive a bracelet in their school color and a pocket card that reads: "You matter... Two of the most powerful words on the planet, yet we struggle to say them to ourselves each and every day. Your journey matters, your voice matters, your feelings matter, your thoughts matter, your future matters, and most of all... You matter."
Three-day festival with arts, music, parade, food, rides was canceled the past two years due to COVID. Nonprofit community arts festival Spring Fest in the Burg returns this Friday for the first time since 2019. The family-friendly event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic,...
VERSAILLES — Father always knows best. And Miami East softball coach Brian Kadel wasn’t the only one who knew having Kyleigh Kirby at the plate in the home ninth inning of a 3-3 game was a winner for the Vikings. With the Vikings down to their last strike,...
At 19, Bob Lennartz left his hometown of Fort Recovery to go to barber school. “I played piano for plays and events at school, and the bass drum in the high school band,” he said, “but I knew that very few can make a living in music.
PIQUA — The Troy baseball team had to complete a suspended game with Piqua Saturday morning at Hardman Field. The Trojans were up 5-2 in the fifth inning — needing a win to earn a share of the MVL title with Vandalia-Butler, who finished at 16-2 in the conference.
LIMA — Starting just two weeks ago, Monday, May 2, 21-year-old Troy Elwer is now the new Promotions and Operations Manager of the Allen County Fair. Elwer is a 2022 graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus having earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education, with a minor in production agriculture and agribusiness. In addition to his fair management role, Elwer is employed on his family’s 200-acre corn and soybean farm in Delphos. It’s a three-generation operation, Elwer explained, with his grandfather, his father, and himself. And all three of them also hold full-time jobs.
Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Ohio […]
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
VERSAILLES — Roughly 700 elementary school students in the region spent their Friday learning all the ins and outs of agriculture as part of the 2022 Versailles Farm Day. Farm Day was first organized in 1974, for the purpose of educating students in Versailles about the importance of the agriculture industry and how their food makes it to their plate. Over the years, Farm Day expanded its reach to include students from Shelby and Miami counties in expanding their agricultural education. On May 13, roughly 700 students from Versailles Elementary, Ansonia Elementary, Franklin Monroe Elementary, Russia Elementary, Covington Elementary, Holy Angels Elementary schools and some homeschooled students attended the 2022 Farm Day, held at Ryan and Krista Schmitmeyer’s farm in Versailles.
LOGAN — The Hocking County coroner has identified the person who fell to his death at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in southeast Ohio on Sunday as Lima resident Willard Gay. Stacey Sams, coroner and chief investigator for the coroner’s office, said Gay was walking the upper rim trail...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting the community to join in on the fun. Starting at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, this party will include a live DJ, grilling, local vendors and a bounce house as well as live animal demos next to the market […]
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Grismore Road bridge between Napoleon and Cool roads in Richland Township is now closed for bridge deck replacement. According to the Allen County Engineer’s Office, the closure will last approximately five weeks. No access to the bridge will be permitted during the closure.
