Body of missing Kaua’i hiker has been found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department announced on Friday, May 13, that the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry personnel found the missing 50-year-old hiker’s body in Koke’e.

KPD said Moses “Lono” Gardner of Lawa’i went missing on Sunday, May 8, in the trails off Miloli’i Ridge Road in Koke’e State Park. Search efforts began on Sunday evening and were suspended on Wednesday, May 11.

Then, on Thursday, May 12, Gardner’s body was found at 3:30 p.m. at Ku’la Natural Reserve in Koke’e when DLNR was conducting its routine field operations, according to KPD.

According to KPD, foul play is not suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing. His body was transported to Wilcox Hospital, pending an autopsy.