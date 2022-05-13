ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Body of missing Kaua’i hiker has been found

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department announced on Friday, May 13, that the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry personnel found the missing 50-year-old hiker’s body in Koke’e.

KPD said Moses “Lono” Gardner of Lawa’i went missing on Sunday, May 8, in the trails off Miloli’i Ridge Road in Koke’e State Park. Search efforts began on Sunday evening and were suspended on Wednesday, May 11.

Then, on Thursday, May 12, Gardner’s body was found at 3:30 p.m. at Ku’la Natural Reserve in Koke’e when DLNR was conducting its routine field operations, according to KPD.

According to KPD, foul play is not suspected, and the investigation remains ongoing. His body was transported to Wilcox Hospital, pending an autopsy.

We would again like to thank our partner organizations for participating in this joint recovery effort of Mr. Gardner. We, as a bureau, again convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, we hope this information brings closure to all those affected.”

INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES BUREAU ACTING CAPTAIN CHRIS CALIO

