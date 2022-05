In this update, Watershops Pond in Springfield is finally set to be refilled after a multi-million dollar reconstruction project, the Springfield Thunderbirds are moving on to the third round of playoffs in their first ever bid for the Calder Cup, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released its latest COVID-19 numbers. The 7-day positivity rate is now approaching 8.5 percent with 9 new deaths reported since Friday. So far, just under 76.5 percent of eligible residents here in the Bay State are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO