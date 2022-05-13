Lakewood stabbing suspect arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who is accused of stabbing a Lakewood doctor was arrested on Friday.

Lakewood police took 28-year-old Ross Galloway McPherson into custody without incident at an apartment on the 7800 block of West Mansfield Parkway.

The stabbing happened on May 6 around 1:45 p.m. The victim is a primary care physician and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

McPherson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.