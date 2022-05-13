ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood stabbing suspect arrested

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who is accused of stabbing a Lakewood doctor was arrested on Friday.

Lakewood police took 28-year-old Ross Galloway McPherson into custody without incident at an apartment on the 7800 block of West Mansfield Parkway.

Doctor stabbed in Lakewood, police searching for suspect

The stabbing happened on May 6 around 1:45 p.m. The victim is a primary care physician and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

McPherson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing.

