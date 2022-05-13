Father who exposed son to meth, sex trafficking pleads

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The father of a three-year-old pleads guilty to child endangerment in a case police and child welfare officers say he and the mother put their son at risk from neglect, exposure to drugs and sex trafficking.

Brian Edward Smith, 44, pleaded guilty in a plea deal in Judge Jeff McKnight’s 30th District Court Friday, May 13.

Smith was sentenced to 5 years probation and a $750 fine.

In 2020 he and the boy’s mother, Laquita Lamb, were arrested after CPS said both parents and their son tested positive for meth.

Authorities said said they began an investigation because of concerns over child neglect, knowledge of sex trafficking, and because Smith was allowing people to stay in the home who were not allowed to be there.

The charge on the boy’s mother is still pending in court.

