After some early morning showers and the passage of a cold front, Monday turned out to be a delightful day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs into the mid-70s. With the passage of the front, a northwest wind brought drier air in so expect some comfortable sleeping weather into early Tuesday. You can give the A/C a break, since that’s something you’ll want to do give the changes on the way late this week!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO