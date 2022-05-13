ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPD arrest suspect in felonious assault case

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

UPDATE 10:11 P.M. — 6 News has confirmed that a man is in custody relating to the victim’s injury.

LPD confirmed that the case is being treated as a felonious assault.

Police also say that the alleged attack appears to be an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in uncovering the cause of a woman’s head injury.

At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ingham St. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old woman with a head injury inside a home.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the cause of her injury.

If you have any information, you can Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823.

