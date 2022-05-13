ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Affairs secretary acknowledges recommendation to close Northampton hospital was based on incomplete data

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The top official in the Department of Veterans Affairs said in a phone call with Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern that the recommendation to close a veterans hospital in...

