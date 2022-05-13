Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 25 people within 3 weeks
LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests, including five domestic assault-related arrests, within three weeks.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 928 calls for service from April 17 through May 8. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, five domestic assault-related arrests, and three juvenile arrests/summons.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:Three arrested for identity fraud at Ludlow bank
April 18:
- 5:57 a.m. – Xavier M. Dejesus (26) of Indian Orchard, was arrested on Center Street for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation
- 4:38 p.m. – Carlos L. Ortiz (49) of Queens, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
- Identity Fraud
- 4:38 p.m. – Marquel Malik Jackson (20) of Bronx, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
- Identity Fraud
- Stop For Police, Fail
April 22:
- 2:26 p.m. – Natoya C. Hallums (34) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
- Shoplifting By Asportation (+$250)
- A&B On Police Officer (Serious Bodily Injury)
April 23:
- 6:59 p.m. – Male Arrest (27) of Ludlow, was arrested off of East Street for:
- Assault & Battery (Domestic)
- Strangulation Or Suffocation
April 23:
- 9:46 p.m. – Male Juvenile Arrest (17) of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for:
- Assault & Battery (Domestic)
April 29:
- 4:28 p.m. – Joy L. Forbes (47) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Disorderly Conduct
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Lewdness, Open And Gross
- A&B On Police Officer
- Vandalize Property
- Vandalize Property
May 4:
- 7:52 p.m. Robert Paul Rogers (40) of Chicopee was arrested on Cady Street for:
- Oui-Liquor Or .08%
- Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0