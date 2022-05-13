ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 25 people within 3 weeks

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago



LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests, including five domestic assault-related arrests, within three weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, officers were called to 928 calls for service from April 17 through May 8. Police arrested 25 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests, five domestic assault-related arrests, and three juvenile arrests/summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons or names of those arrested for domestic violence charges:

Three arrested for identity fraud at Ludlow bank

April 18:

  • 5:57 a.m. – Xavier M. Dejesus (26) of Indian Orchard, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation
  • 4:38 p.m. – Carlos L. Ortiz (49) of Queens, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Identity Fraud
  • 4:38 p.m. – Marquel Malik Jackson (20) of Bronx, NY, was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Identity Fraud
    • Stop For Police, Fail

April 22:

  • 2:26 p.m. – Natoya C. Hallums (34) of Springfield was arrested on Center Street for:
    • Shoplifting By Asportation (+$250)
    • A&B On Police Officer (Serious Bodily Injury)
Ludlow PD: Arrest leads to severe bite on officer

April 23:

  • 6:59 p.m. – Male Arrest (27) of Ludlow, was arrested off of East Street for:
    • Assault & Battery (Domestic)
    • Strangulation Or Suffocation

April 23:

  • 9:46 p.m. – Male Juvenile Arrest (17) of Ludlow, was arrested off of Center Street for:
    • Assault & Battery (Domestic)

April 29:

  • 4:28 p.m. – Joy L. Forbes (47) of Ludlow was arrested on East Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Disorderly Conduct
    • Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
    • Lewdness, Open And Gross
    • A&B On Police Officer
    • Vandalize Property
    • Vandalize Property

May 4:

  • 7:52 p.m. Robert Paul Rogers (40) of Chicopee was arrested on Cady Street for:
    • Oui-Liquor Or .08%
    • Operating After Suspension Or Revoked Registration
    • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
    • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

