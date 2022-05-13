Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" Officially Unveiled: Release Details

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
