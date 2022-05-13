ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Gets 7 Years For Leaving Fatal Crash

By Chris Lundy
 3 days ago
Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A 27-year-old man will serve seven years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

At around 6 p.m. on December 24, 2020, a Mercedes Benz was getting off I-195 at Exit 21. As it was attempting to turn onto Cedar Swap Road, it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Mercedes was Norman Shtab, 83, and the passenger was his wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81. The two Howell residents were brought to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Phyllis Shtab succumbed to her injuries on December 26.

The driver of the Chevrolet was Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson. He had fled the scene.

On December 30, 2020, police searched Alcazar-Sanchez’s car and discovered a bag of white powder which tested positive for cocaine. Further investigation revealed that Alcazar-Sanchez then fled the United States and traveled to Mexico.

Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas on March 3. He was then extradited from Texas to New Jersey, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since March 31.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron and Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, Jackson Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department Special Emergency Response Team, Brick Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Field Services Unit/Warrants, United States Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Texas Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service, for their collaborative efforts.

