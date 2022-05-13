Ocean County Man Gets 7 Years For Leaving Fatal Crash

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A 27-year-old man will serve seven years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

At around 6 p.m. on December 24, 2020, a Mercedes Benz was getting off I-195 at Exit 21. As it was attempting to turn onto Cedar Swap Road, it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Mercedes was Norman Shtab, 83, and the passenger was his wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81. The two Howell residents were brought to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Phyllis Shtab succumbed to her injuries on December 26.

The driver of the Chevrolet was Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson. He had fled the scene.

On December 30, 2020, police searched Alcazar-Sanchez’s car and discovered a bag of white powder which tested positive for cocaine. Further investigation revealed that Alcazar-Sanchez then fled the United States and traveled to Mexico.

Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas on March 3. He was then extradited from Texas to New Jersey, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since March 31.

