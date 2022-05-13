Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Baca County through 930 PM MDT At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vilas, or 11 miles southeast of Springfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Walsh around 855 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO