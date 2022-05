Three Jamestown men are facing charges after an investigation into a report of a menacing that occurred with a pistol on Grandin Street on Jamestown's westside Sunday afternoon. Jamestown police say the victim advised officers that the suspects pointed a pistol and were operating a blue Chevy Cruze that was last seen driving north towards the downtown area. Officers quickly located the vehicle on West 6th and Cherry Streets and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to a loaded .38 special revolver being located in the vehicle. Police say the weapon's serial number was found to be defaced and it will be forensically examined for additional evidence. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, including 22-year-old Carlos Rivera, 24-year-old Alejandro Ayala, and 20-year-old Abel Figueroa. Rivera is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ayala is charged with criminal possession of weapon 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, menacing 2nd (2 counts) and endangering the welfare of a child. Figueroa is charged with criminal possession of weapon 3rd, and criminal possession of a weapon 2nd. All are being held pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO