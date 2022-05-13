ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Is It Time To End “Competitive Pay” In Albany?

By Cameron
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a job search cliché: “Competitive pay.” If you’ve looked for a job in the past five years, you’ve definitely seen it or its cousin “salary commensurate with experience” with no real figure listed. That could be ending in Albany. Albany...

hot991.com

Comments / 1

Related
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams is seeking Albany’s approval. But why does he have to?

It’s a scene that’s played out again and again. A New York City mayor wants to take action. But first, they have to look north. The latest iteration will come Tuesday, when Mayor Eric Adams is expected to travel to Albany to make a last-minute pitch for his agenda, by which point there will be just eight days left in the state legislative session.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: CNYS Black Expo Moving to MVP Arena

Albany County Executive McCoy and Tatiana Cunningham, Founder of the Capital of New York State Black Expo, announced that MVP Arena will host the CNYS Black Expo on Nov. 19. More than 200 vendors and 25,000 people are expected. This is the 4th annual event and will feature workshops and panels. The mission of the Capital of New York State Black Expo is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor begins sending extra payments to families on public assistance

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochulon Friday announced the distribution of $28 million in federal pandemic funding this month to help struggling New Yorkers with children cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Families on Public Assistance with a child 17 or younger in their household will receive...
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for May 14, 2022

NY Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person conference in Albany on May 20th. The event will feature panel discussions led by industry experts, as well as networking opportunities, a vendor fair, lightning round consultations and more. Tickets are available now. Happy weekend, everybody!. It’s finally starting to feel like summer,...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Business Review#County Government
WNYT

Laws protect tenants from rising rent

Rent is rising for many people in the Capital Region. If you are one of them, then you need to know what protections you have as a tenant. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of protection for tenants in Upstate New York. However, that could change. Your best defense right...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NYS Music

Schenectady’s Jazz on Jay Schedule Announced

Summer 2022 free music lineups are popping up all around the state, and the annual “Jazz on Jay” series in Schenectady once again has a stellar lineup to share. Every Thursday, a free jazz performance will take place on the corner of Jay Street and State Street from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., perfect for lunchtime enjoyment in the Electric City. Jazz enthusiasts will get to enjoy singers and instrumentalists from across the region.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga CoWorks announces third downtown Saratoga Springs location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga CoWorks is opening its third downtown Saratoga Springs location with a new 5,000 square-foot space at 92 Congress St. set to debut this summer. Since 2014, this Spa City-based coworking provider has been catering to professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote employees. The second floor Congress...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

CREATE holds grand reopening and ribbon cutting at new location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — CREATE Community Studios recently celebrated a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at its new Saratoga Springs location. Founded in 2017, CREATE has two locations in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga spot first opened on Broadway, then moved in with the Living Resources Art Gallery and shared space. Now it’s Living Resources’ next door neighbor, with its own independent space.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, May 16

Today's five things to know include a horrific mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, a double-stabbing in Troy that left one dead, and the turning of the tassel for Siena's youngest-ever graduate.
ALBANY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Eastern Saratoga County in east central New York Washington County in east central New York Northern Rensselaer County in east central New York Northwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Edward to Cohoes, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Watervliet, Colonie, Hudson Falls, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Salem, Latham, Delmar, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Menands, Shaftsbury and Fort Edward. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy