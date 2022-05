The Rangers and Penguins series was absolutely incredible. If you love fast paced and intense playoff hockey, than this was the series for you. It went the full seven games and went into overtime in Game 7. I really thought that the Rangers were done when they were down 3-1 in the series. They then rallied to win Game 5 by a score of 5-3 in a massive comeback win. They then went into Pittsburgh and won Game 6 5-3 and rallied from behind yet again. It all culminated last night in a 4-3 OT victory for the New York Rangers when Artemi Panarin scored the game winner on a powerplay goal. The Rangers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the next round beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO