The sequel to last year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” is about to go into production and it has now found its human lead: Dan Stevens, from “Downton Abbey” and Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The “Godzilla vs. Kong” sequel will reunite the actor with Adam Wingard, who directed Stevens in the devilish 2014 thriller “The Guest,” which become something of a cult classic in the years since its release.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO