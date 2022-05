The 76th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo is around the corner, May 26-29 at Stampede Park. Joining the Stampede this year are members of the Oklahoma Rodeo Royalty! These ladies will join the committee members at the Boots on the Boulevard on May 26 in historic downtown. There we will have tickets for the Stampede for sale, the ladies will autograph pictures, and enjoy visiting with the crowds.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO