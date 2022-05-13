What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on May 13, 2022. Police have identified the victim in the shooting as 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Police said their investigation began after officers were called to Jack Houghston Hospital in reference to […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers that happened on Friday. According to Montgomery police, Happy Ouw, 60, is charged with first-degree theft of property. Police say the incident started on Atlanta Highway when officers tried to stop a...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff`s Office is paying tribute to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and their families. Attendees at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Peace Officer’s Memorial will include local leaders such as Sheriff Jay Jones, the Alabama Attorney General, members of the Lee […]
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was shot to death Friday night in Phenix City, leaving more questions than answers for the victim’s family and investigators. The victim, 39-year-old Edward Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested after police say she endangered five children with drug-soaked candies. On Thursday night, officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Shadybrook Lane in Dothan. While there, police say they found the adult female at that home was in charge of five children, all under the age of 17.
A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said that Justin Jeremy Powell was killed instantly when he was struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road in Auburn early Sunday evening. According to a...
The incident took place on the bridge of the westbound lanes of Interstate 22. According to the Itawamba County Coroner, the deceased passenger has since been identified as Jabahrie Green, a resident of Lithonia, GA. The Itawamba County Sheriff reported that they will be taking the driver, 21-year-old Murian Glass,...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person who died after being struck by a train in Auburn Sunday night has been identified. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Auburn Police received a 911 call about 5:47 p.m. of a person being struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road. Upon arrival […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Jackson, Ga., youth. A 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51, of Andalusia.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 24-year-old man killed in a head-on crash in Troup County is grieving. Georgia State Patrol said West Point resident Rico Martinx Dunn died after he was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Dunn's family shared a photo of their loved one with FOX 5 Atlanta.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia. The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia. Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, around 10:44 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, located at 1514 Vernon Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, in response to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers spoke with the juvenile victim, who suffered a gunshot wound […]
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Luverne woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says Angel D. Schofield, 50, was killed when the Chevrolet Colorado she was a passenger of was involved in a crash with a 2013 Lincoln MKX.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Tallassee police are asking for your help locating a missing 11-year-old girl who may be with her non-custodial parent, Natasha Johnson, in a white Hyundai Sonata. ALEA has issued a statewide missing child alert for Jaycee Alexandra Gaines, last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black […]
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has been cleared on Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The eastbound lanes were blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station for several hours Saturday night. ALEA says the fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.
An Alabama woman was killed Sunday night when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was struck by another motorists. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. Sunday, killing a Luverne, Alabama woman. A 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by a youth, was involved in a crash with a...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen. Jatoya Evans, 17, was reported missing on May 12. Officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. where they learned that Evans was last seen May 9. Authorities describe...
Comments / 0