Opelika, AL

What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases

Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating May 13 shooting, asking anyone with information to come forward

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on May 13, 2022. Police have identified the victim in the shooting as 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Police said their investigation began after officers were called to Jack Houghston Hospital in reference to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers that happened on Friday. According to Montgomery police, Happy Ouw, 60, is charged with first-degree theft of property. Police say the incident started on Atlanta Highway when officers tried to stop a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was shot to death Friday night in Phenix City, leaving more questions than answers for the victim’s family and investigators. The victim, 39-year-old Edward Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman charged with exposing children to drug-infused candy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested after police say she endangered five children with drug-soaked candies. On Thursday night, officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Shadybrook Lane in Dothan. While there, police say they found the adult female at that home was in charge of five children, all under the age of 17.
DOTHAN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man killed by train on Sunday evening

A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said that Justin Jeremy Powell was killed instantly when he was struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road in Auburn early Sunday evening. According to a...
AUBURN, AL
bobgermanylaw.com

Fulton, MS – Jabahrie Green Dead, Suspect Arrested Following Crash on I-22

The incident took place on the bridge of the westbound lanes of Interstate 22. According to the Itawamba County Coroner, the deceased passenger has since been identified as Jabahrie Green, a resident of Lithonia, GA. The Itawamba County Sheriff reported that they will be taking the driver, 21-year-old Murian Glass,...
FULTON, MS
WRBL News 3

Person killed by train in Auburn, investigation ongoing

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person who died after being struck by a train in Auburn Sunday night has been identified. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Auburn Police received a 911 call about 5:47 p.m. of a person being struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road. Upon arrival […]
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

One dead after crash in Coffee County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Jackson, Ga., youth. A 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51, of Andalusia.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted LaGrange man arrested after four-hour stand-off with police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia. The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia. Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Luverne woman dies in Pike County crash Sunday

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Luverne woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says Angel D. Schofield, 50, was killed when the Chevrolet Colorado she was a passenger of was involved in a crash with a 2013 Lincoln MKX.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Tractor-trailer fire cleared on Hwy. 280 EB in Lee County

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has been cleared on Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The eastbound lanes were blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station for several hours Saturday night. ALEA says the fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Girl, 17, reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen. Jatoya Evans, 17, was reported missing on May 12. Officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. where they learned that Evans was last seen May 9. Authorities describe...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

