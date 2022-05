A pickup truck was pulled from the Montpelier Reservoir on Wednesday, May 11. The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a truck that had gone in the reservoir, with witnesses saying the truck was being driven in an extremely reckless manner . The driver went around a turn at a high rate of speed, lost control and left the roadway travelling down a steep embankment and into the reservoir. The occupants of the truck were able to safety get out of the truck and back to shore.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO