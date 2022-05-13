ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here's how to see Sunday's total lunar eclipse in Central Texas

KCEN
KCEN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TEMPLE, Texas — Cue Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" stargazers! This weekend, a total lunar eclipse is happening and will be visible from Texas!. The eclipse will happen on Sunday, May 15. Below are the times you'll be able to observe this phenomenon. But first... What...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
City
Temple, TX
City
Tyler, TX
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Lunar eclipse tonight behind triple digit heat and isolated storms out east

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly sunny to sunny skies today as temperatures rocket up to the upper 90s and low 100s across Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas as record high temperatures look to be broken in some locations, including Lawton and Wichita Falls. Winds will be out of the south for most of the day, but a descending cold front will see them shift out of the north by the late afternoon at 10-15 mph. As the cold front moves south, a few isolated showers and storms could fire up along it, mainly for counties east of I-44. While coverage will be low, there is the chance for one or two to become strong-to-severe, with main threats being wind gusts up to 60s mph and hail up to quarters and half dollars. Rain chances for those who could see any should clear out before midnight.
LAWTON, OK
KHOU

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Southlake Style

Learn More About The Most Popular Grass Used In Texas!

It is a warm-season perennial adapted to tropical and subtropical climates. It will keep on growing even when the upper parts die off. It is capable of germinating under stressful conditions, such as drought. It prefers extended periods of high temperatures, mild winters, moist conditions and more than 16 inches...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Cameron Park Zoo introduces new tool for orangutans

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo is inviting the public to join them Tuesday to observe a new tool being introduced to its orangutan habitat. The zoo is going to be introducing the primates to an animal vending machine. How it works is by simulating activities orangutans do in the wild to keep them mentally engaged.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Totality#Timeanddate Com#Penumbral
DFW Community News

North Texans look for ways to stay cool during heatwave

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The hottest temperatures are still ahead, but Texans say they are not ready for the heat. "It's hot, hot. The temperature is just, whew," said Jameya Hughes. If you're looking for ways to stay cool, splashpads are open in Dallas, McKinney, Weatherford and Carrolton and some...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Gigantic Steaks, Top-50 BBQ and Pizza with Shiner

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits Spechts Texas, an historic country store which now showcases live music and serves up some gigantic steaks and beers. He learns a little history about the property and samples a hand-cut, grilled ribeye of epic proportions!. Then, David takes us to a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
blackchronicle.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s border inspections caused ripples in McAllen

MCALLEN — Eladio Cordero, a produce worker at Trinidad Fresh Produce in the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, sorted through jalapeños Thursday — about one in three had orange spots. A few feet away from him, dozens of flies buzzed around a pile of browning onions. Every day...
MCALLEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy