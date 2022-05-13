ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WVU linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski signs with Atlanta

By Anjelica Trinone
 3 days ago

WEST VIRGINIA — It’s been quite the week for former WVU linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

According to reports, Kwiatkoski visited with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after the organization released him in the offseason. On Thursday, he found a home in the league, but it isn’t back at his old stomping grounds.

Tom Pelissero reported via Twitter that Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The connection between Kwiatkoski and his new squad is Ryan Pace. Pace was the general manager of the Chicago Bears when they drafted the WVU linebacker in 2016 and is now a senior executive for the Falcons.

Kwiatkoski entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was with the Bears through 2019 before spending the last two seasons in Las Vegas.

