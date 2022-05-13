ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman gets life for shooting her boyfriend in the back, killing him, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Lamiracle Scott Mug Lamiracle Scott was given life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Taronza Owens, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was given life in prison, two years after murdering her boyfriend, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a gas station on Rhodes Ave on August 22, 2020 when 26-year-old Lamiracle Scott shot her boyfriend, 23-year-old Taronza Owens, in the back, Weirich said.

Surveillance video from the scene showed Owens being attacked by Scott and 25-year-old Keyana Pittman, according to Weirich. The district attorney said that the video shows Scott firing a pistol, shooting Owens in the back as he tried to get away.

Owens collapsed on the pavement and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, according to Weirich.

Scott’s trial lasted four days and, having been found guilty of first-degree murder, she was automatically sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Lammey Jr.

Pittman, who was seen on video striking Owens several times, pled guilty to aggravated assault for her role in the case, Weirich said.

Pittman will be sentenced in June.

