FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Local pastors and activists are rallying behind a Fulton County coach, advocating for him to get his job back. Former Tri-Cites Athletics Director Kenneth Miller returned from a 20-day suspension after a physical altercation with a student accused of bringing a gun to school. The coach has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, but Miller said the Fulton County School System demoted and reassigned him to a middle school when he returned.

