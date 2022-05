Antonio Brown’s NFL career has taken a shocking turn in recent years. Once a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wideout has stirred up plenty of controversy since being dealt to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. Brown has played for three teams since the trade and has run into disagreements in the locker room and legal troubles at every stop. The latest chapter in AB’s saga came this past season when he disrobed from his pads and left the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 matchup vs. the Jets, promptly ending his stint in Tampa.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO