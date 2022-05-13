Superstitious? Fairborn hosts Friday the 13th event

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than 60 years of celebrating Halloween in Fairborn, the city is starting a new tradition with Friday the 13th festivities.

The free event happened Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main Street.

The event had food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers. There was also face painting and a selfie station with Friday the 13th style props.

For more information, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn ).

