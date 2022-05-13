ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Jake Bequette makes statement following his first hearing in lawsuit matter

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, Jake Bequette and legal his team met for their first public hearing for the lawsuit concerning his name being fraudulently misidentified on ballots of three Arkansas counties. Bequette said constituents reached out to his campaign office after they noticed his name on...

katv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kait 8

Election Profiles: Poinsett County Judge

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The race for Poinsett County Judge is between five republican candidates John K. Hutchison, J.C. Carter, Billy Pilgrim, Louis Jones Sr., and Bobby New all think they are the right choice for the position. Louis Jones Sr. has lived in Poinsett County his entire life and...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Endorses Chris Jones in Democratic Primary

LITTLE ROCK, AR – In yesterday’s Sunday edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and ahead of the May 24 Arkansas primary election, the paper’s editorial page ran an editorial with its endorsements in primary gubernatorial races. The following editorial excerpts explained the paper’s support FOR Chris Jones in the Democratic primary for governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Craighead County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Craighead County, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas county corrects ballot typo on candidate's name

An Arkansas county has corrected ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack." A judge on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit that Bequette filed against election officials over the errors on ballots in Craighead and Phillips counties. Judge Mackie Pierce said he considered the issue moot since Craighead County corrected the error Thursday and Phillips County was working to fix it.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Leslie Rutledge
ualrpublicradio.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Legislative Audit finds flaws with state employee salary increases

The Arkansas Legislative Audit (ALA) released a report Friday finding improper implementation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s 2% salary increase for state employees, which was announced in February. In a letter to cabinet secretaries in February, Hutchinson authorized a 2% increase for state employees; he cited a 6% increase in...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#State#Trust#Senate
KATV

NLR concealed carry instructor reminds Arkansans the value of protecting themselves

North Little Rock (KATV) — Over the weekend an 18-year-old suspect involved in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York killed 10 people and injured three others. Buffalo law enforcement authorities said the suspect targeted the area at Top Supermarket because it had the highest percent of African-Americans in any zip code in upstate New York.
Kait 8

Protestors gather in Jonesboro for a national movement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many waits to see if Roe v. Wade will be overturned in the next couple of months people around the country and here in Jonesboro are making their voices heard, at the “Bans off our Bodies Rally”. The rally aimed to send a...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whiterivernow.com

Club permits for two Batesville restaurants on city council agenda

The Batesville City Council will consider two ordinances for private club permits at its meeting on Tuesday. Big’s Restaurant (pictured above) at 231 East Main in Batesville is applying for a permit from the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) division that allows for the serving of alcoholic beverages at an establishment.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Woman refuses to speak during video court appearance

A Briarcliff woman with a history of attacking people both inside and outside the Baxter County jail, and for sitting mute during court appearances continued her silent treatment during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court recently.Twenty-nine-year-old Vanessa Renee Henschel appeared on a video hookup from the McPherson Unit of the state prison system at Newport where she is serving time on an earlier conviction.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy