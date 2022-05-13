ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

Chase suspect arrested on Eastex Freeway after casino robbery near Livingston, police say

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — DPS state troopers arrested a suspect after they say he robbed a...

www.mocomotive.com

Related
mocomotive.com

Investigation in New Caney leads to recovery of stolen property

Patrol deputies and detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office opened an investigation in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney, Texas, stemming from a traffic stop a deputy made a day earlier during a “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

FM 1486 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MAJOR CRASH

8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fm-1486-remains-closed-after-major-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Death Investigation of Two Woodlands Students

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On May 5, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Stanwick Place, The Woodlands, in reference to a double death investigation. When Deputies arrived they identified the two deceased individuals as Gregory Blodgett (17 years of age) and Irene Sunderland (18 years of age) both Woodland High School Seniors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Hospital District EMS chosen for 911 telehealth trial

Montgomery County Hospital District EMS was chosen to participate in a trial federal government program that aims to reduce unnecessary hospital trips for nonemergent medical issues, according to a May 10 news release from the MCHD. After being evaluated by a certified paramedic, the program allows patients to participate in a live telehealth visit with an emergency room physician instead of being transported to a hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Property values spike across Conroe, Montgomery in 2022

Property owners in Montgomery County said they are concerned about how high property taxes will be this fall after seeing a sharp rise in their homes’ market value this spring. The average market value of properties in Montgomery County spiked 29.8% from 2021-22, according to data from the Montgomery…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament

SPRING, TX — This morning Golfers and philanthropist alike, showed up at WindRose Golf Club for the 7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament. Bridgewood Farms was originally founded as Montgomery County Children’s Center in 1967. Over half a century later, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. They work to improve the overall quality of life for each of their special needs clients by bridging the gap between the resources available in our community and the unique abilities of each of our clients.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Early voting for primary runoff elections happening this week

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Just in case you thought your civic voting duties were done until the November general election, think again. Several races at levels ranging from precinct level to statewide are still up for grabs. Runoff election day is May 24. For those unfamiliar with the protocols,…
THE WOODLANDS, TX

