Chase suspect arrested on Eastex Freeway after casino robbery near Livingston, police say

SPRING, TX — This morning Golfers and philanthropist alike, showed up at WindRose Golf Club for the 7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament. Bridgewood Farms was originally founded as Montgomery County Children’s Center in 1967. Over half a century later, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. They work to improve the overall quality of life for each of their special needs clients by bridging the gap between the resources available in our community and the unique abilities of each of our clients.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO