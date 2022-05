SPEARFISH — Members of the Lawrence County Democrats celebrated Earth Day a little late, May 1, when it cleaned a two-mile stretch of Highway 85 between Spearfish and Deadwood. The group became part of the Adopt-a-Highway program and, since the section had not been adopted before, was littered with – litter. The group filled two dozen bags and gathered other items too big for bags.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO