Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Unhappy With New Game

Bethesda is all about adding new content to Fallout 76 to keep players who've been around for a while occupied, but in this latest update that's now come to the test servers for a trial run, some changes have been made that affect the very start of the game. Newcomers and those who want to start anew with a fresh character will find within the PTS playtests that people will now be equipped with an assortment of items to help them better survive their first steps into the Appalachian wasteland. This update is currently only on the test servers, however, and will remain there until Bethesda releases it in the live version of the game.

