Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Unhappy With New Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass subscribers are unhappy with the latest Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game added to the subscription service, though it has little to do with the actual game itself. The new game is actually limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it's an EA Play...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Two of 2021's Most Controversial Games

2021's most controversial game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week, and joining it is apparently going to be another one of 2021's most controversial games. More specifically, new leaks have revealed that come May 5, which is next Thursday, both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 could be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, which means if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will not have access to these games, but according to those that have played these games, you're not missing out on much.
FIFA
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Exclusive to China Finally Getting Worldwide Release

In 2019, the Nintendo Switch was released in China alongside a handful of games, including Rabbids Adventure Party. The Ubisoft game has never gotten a release outside of the country, and Switch games produced in China are region-locked, preventing players from importing them the way they can for releases in the UK or Japan. In a surprising move, Ubisoft has announced that the game will finally release in the west next month as Rabbids: Party Legends, and it will appear not only on Nintendo Switch, but also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

EA Has Chilling Opinion On Putting Ads In Its Games

As surely as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, EA has had another money-focused, anti-consumer hot take about games. In a move which will surprise pretty much no-one in the industry, EA has said that it believes that there is good reason to put ads in video games. This announcement comes two days after the publisher revealed it was severing ties with FIFA, as the football association wanted $1 billion in order for EA to use its branding.
FIFA
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Comprehensive Glossary of Video Game Terms

Whether you're a newcomer to the world of video games, or even a veteran from the days of Atari and NES, it can sometimes be tricky to keep up with all of the different terms the industry uses. In an effort to help familiarize players, PlayStation has released its "ultimate list of gaming-related terms." The list is pretty comprehensive, offering a significant number of terms players might come across in game-related materials, or online. If you've ever wondered what an NPC is and were too afraid to ask, the glossary seems like a pretty handy tool, and it can be found right here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Bethesda’s next two big games, Starfield and Redfall, delayed simultaneously

Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
MLB
SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A ‘Portal’ Nintendo 64 demake can be played by fans right now

Footage of a Portal demake that runs on actual Nintendo 64 hardware has been shared online, and eager players can currently give it a go. A video showcasing how the iconic Portal Gun works on the hardware was shared by James Lambert yesterday (May 15), with the latest version of the Portal Nintendo 64 demake also available here, although it is a rather basic version of the game (via GoNintendo).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lifetime Nintendo Switch Sales Pass PS4 in United States

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Premium May Include A Fan Favourite PS2 Series

In March, PlayStation announced that it would be combining its online services - PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now - into one package called the all-new PlayStation Plus. The system will be a little different from what we’re currently used to. Rather than one flat rate there will be three tiers available. The first, Essential, costs ₤7 and is your standard PS Plus service, with access to online and a couple of games. Extra costs ₤4 more, and will offer over a hundred games from the PS4 and PS5 library, much like Sony’s version of Xbox Game Pass. The Premium tier costs almost ₤14, but with it you’ve have access to PlayStation’s games on PC, as well as hundreds of classic games from the PS1 and PS2 libraries as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Says it Would Need to Reduce Game Budgets to Rival Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation believes it would need to reduce the quality and budgets in order to release AAA exclusives on its tiered PlayStation Plus service. Xbox Game Pass has been a major game-changer for the industry in recent years. The subscription service gives players access to hundreds of games at no extra cost and automatically allows users to play Xbox exclusives like Halo, Starfield, and many more on day one without outright purchasing the game. It's a heck of a deal and left many to wonder if PlayStation would ever make something that could rival it. Earlier this year, Sony announced a new tiered version of PlayStation Plus which does offer a library of games from many generations of PlayStation consoles, but it will not feature day one releases.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The funniest Trophies and Achievements on PS4 and Xbox One

10. Bugsnax - "Say Cheese" (10G, Bronze Trophy) Who says you only need to use your Sauce Slinger on Bugsnax? In Young Horses' endearing and wonderfully weird adventure, you have lots of different tools at your disposal to catch all of the food-shaped Bugsnax roaming around Snaktooth Island. In order to get this achievement, though, you're going to need to pick up some cheese sauce and select one unsuspecting Grumpus when they're not in Snaxburg. Then, when you've lined up the perfect shot, you'll have to splat them in the face and take out your scanner for a photo op. Say cheese, indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Update Gives Players an Early Advantage

Bethesda is all about adding new content to Fallout 76 to keep players who've been around for a while occupied, but in this latest update that's now come to the test servers for a trial run, some changes have been made that affect the very start of the game. Newcomers and those who want to start anew with a fresh character will find within the PTS playtests that people will now be equipped with an assortment of items to help them better survive their first steps into the Appalachian wasteland. This update is currently only on the test servers, however, and will remain there until Bethesda releases it in the live version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals Initial Lineup of PS5 and PS4 Games

PlayStation Plus is finally set to kick off its restructure next month which will see two new tiers (Extra and Premium) being offered to subscribers. Although current PS Plus subscribers don't have to upgrade beyond their current tier, those that do will be able to gain access to a catalog of PlayStation games from the past. Now, we know just which PS5 and PS4 games will be landing on this iteration of the service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Developers are Punishing Players That Use Mods

The terms of service for Final Fantasy XIV state that the use of unsupported mods is prohibited, and it seems the game's developers are starting to enforce this on a stricter level. Streamers Hiroro and Bagel Goose can attest to that fact, as both were punished by Square Enix over the last few days for using mods that alter information displayed on the game's HUD. Hiroro's character was teleported to Mordion Gaol on May 9th, which is an area where developers can discuss disciplinary actions with players that violate terms of service. The same happened on May 10th to Bagel Goose.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to check out Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, starting next week! The game is the next Nintendo 64 classic coming to the service, and it will be made available on May 20th. As with all previous N64 games, Kirby 64 will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that have upgraded to the Expansion Pack. Kirby 64 will mark the 15th N64 game on the system's app, following the release of Mario Golf last month.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date: When you can play the game on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – the spin-off that has taken the huge monster-catching franchise into a vast open-world – has barely been out for a month, but Game Freak has already announced two brand new Pokémon games and they’re coming sooner thank you think on the Nintendo Switch. Traditionally, Pokémon has released new generations of games in two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue when the franchise first launched in 1996, with different monsters exclusive to each. Now the names of the two latest games has been officially confirmed during a Pokémon Direct event: Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Both...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Upcoming Xbox Series X games for 2022 and beyond

This list of upcoming Xbox Series X games is quite the collection of hotly anticipated titles, with more bound to get added to this list after the events penciled into the E3 2022 schedule. However, the biggest changes, for now, are the Starfield and Redfall delays, with both games slipping from 2022 into the first half of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

