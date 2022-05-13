5K poker run May 21 at Sunset Park benefits veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5K poker run at Sunset Park on May 21 will raise money for needy veterans — and you just might win a prize.

The Marines’ Memorial Challenge event is open to families, joggers, walkers, and trained distance runners. You complete the course at your own pace. A tax-deductible $45 entry fee will get you a T-shirt and a runner’s bib, and you’ll be contributing to help veterans who have had it rough during the pandemic. You’ll also be helping the “Devil Pups,” a youth program that promotes future Marine leaders.

Competitors purchase one or more poker hands and vie to win a gift card of $200, $300, or $500. You’ll receive a map with station locations and you can follow your own path. The poker run begins at 9 a.m.

Registration and tax-deductible sponsorship for the 2022 Marines’ Memorial Challenge poker run can be made in advance by going to: www.MarinesMemorial5k.com . Day-of registration is 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in “F” Pavillion at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

The event is put on by the Black Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

There have been 79 U.S. military personnel with ties to Nevada who have died in the nation’s wars overseas since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, according to a Marine Corps League news release.

