Las Vegas, NV

Kendrick Lamar to stop in Las Vegas for new album tour

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be making a stop in Las Vegas for his new 2022 “The Big Steppers” tour on Friday, Sept. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

The tour was announced the same day that his latest album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” released on Friday.

Lamar will be joined by rapper Baby Keem on all tour dates, along with Tanna Leone on select dates.

Kendrick Lamar will be stopping in Las Vegas for his newly announced “The Big Steppers Tour.” (KLAS)

Tickets will go on sale May 20 at noon. You can purchase tickets through this link .

Beginning May 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Cash App Cash Card holders can also unlock a special presale and purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

