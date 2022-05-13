ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 14:31:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Umatilla, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Umatilla; Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon North central Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 434 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Umatilla Reservation, or 10 miles southeast of Pendleton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pendleton, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Spout Springs, Cayuse, Umatilla Reservation, Bingham Springs, Mission and Gibbon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anoka The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rum River near St. Francis. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.0 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 04/29/1985.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grafton, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the White Oak River, Bogue and Core Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Carteret County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.2 1 Minor 17/09 AM 3.6 -2.2 1.0 1 None 17/10 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.0 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 18/11 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.0 1 Minor 19/11 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Borden, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Borden; Scurry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scurry and northeastern Borden Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 922 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 7 miles west of Fluvanna, or 12 miles northeast of Gail, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Snyder, Gail and Fluvanna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN LYNN...FLOYD...GARZA...CROSBY AND EASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Petersburg to 7 miles south of Ralls to 7 miles west of Justiceburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Plainview, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center, Crosbyton, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Idalou, Ralls, Lockney, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Kalgary, Grassland, Aiken and Justiceburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GARZA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Baca County through 930 PM MDT At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vilas, or 11 miles southeast of Springfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Walsh around 855 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Treasure A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Big Horn, east central Yellowstone and southeastern Treasure Counties through 830 PM MDT At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Custer, or 19 miles north of Hardin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Custer and Bighorn. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Gusty westerly winds will hit the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon and evening. These winds, combined with humidity below critical threshold and an unstable atmosphere, will bring a few hours of critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West-southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Crosby, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Crosby; Floyd; Hall; Motley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 233 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS CROSBY FLOYD MOTLEY IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CHILDRESS HALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, FLOYDADA, KIRKLAND, LOCKNEY, MATADOR, MEMPHIS, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, AND TURKEY.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Broadwater, north central Madison, southeastern Jefferson and northwestern Gallatin Counties through 900 PM MDT At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Boulder to near Twin Bridges. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Three Forks, Whitehall, Toston, Harrison, Pony, Cardwell, Lewis And Clark Caverns State Park, Trident, Willow Creek, Waterloo and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 249 and 279. Highway 12 between mile markers 88 and 109. Highway 287 between mile markers 66 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sublette County through 930 PM MDT At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Daniel, or 12 miles north of Big Piney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Daniel around 910 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pinedale, Cora and Half Moon Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Oldham; Potter; Randall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northern Randall, western Carson, southeastern Oldham and Potter Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Masterson to 8 miles east of Valley De Oro to near Wildorado. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Fritch, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Wildorado and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Dillon, Marion, Northern Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Horry; Dillon; Marion; Northern Horry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Robeson, west central Columbus, southeastern Dillon, northwestern Horry and northeastern Marion Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fair Bluff to near Rains. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mullins, Horry, Tabor City, Chadbourn, Fair Bluff, Galivants Ferry, Cherry Grove, Gapway, Sidney, Rains, Clarendon, Williams, Bayboro, Green Sea, Brunswick, Aynor, Nichols and Cerro Gordo. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 2 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DILLON COUNTY, SC

