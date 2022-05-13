Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN LYNN...FLOYD...GARZA...CROSBY AND EASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Petersburg to 7 miles south of Ralls to 7 miles west of Justiceburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Plainview, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center, Crosbyton, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Idalou, Ralls, Lockney, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Kalgary, Grassland, Aiken and Justiceburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Comments / 0