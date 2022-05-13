Fire crews fight vegetation fire in East San Diego County

One of San Diego’s biggest fans just can’t seem to keep away from America’s Finest City. The curious sea lion who turned heads back in January when he somehow ended up on a local freeway was rescued from another strange place yet again. SeaWorld San Diego said the juvenile male marine animal needed help last month from his friends on the Rescue Team, who gave him a name that suits him quite well – Freeway.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO