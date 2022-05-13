ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Fire crews fight vegetation fire in East San Diego County

 3 days ago
Fire crews are on scene working to extinguish a fire...

Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, one person suffered injuries after a traffic collision in North County that also sparked a vegetation fire. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 6:39 p.m. near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395 [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in San Marcos

San Marcos, CA–A female pedestrian Friday evening was struck and killed by an SUV as she illegally crossed Mission Road Friday evening in San Marcos, authorities said. Deputies along with fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

San Diego County residents stand up to hate after mass shooting

Following what law enforcement is calling racially motivated murders at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominately Black community, a local violence prevention group is holding a vigil and protest against white supremacy at Balboa Park. <br/>. The mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where police say a white supremacist murdered 10...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Sea Lion Who Was Once Spotted on Freeway Roams to National City Drain

One of San Diego’s biggest fans just can’t seem to keep away from America’s Finest City. The curious sea lion who turned heads back in January when he somehow ended up on a local freeway was rescued from another strange place yet again. SeaWorld San Diego said the juvenile male marine animal needed help last month from his friends on the Rescue Team, who gave him a name that suits him quite well – Freeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Man Taken Into Custody on School Campus in Escondido After Police Chase

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Carlsbad police began pursuing a stolen brown Ford Explorer, following the vehicle into neighboring Encinitas, then down to Carmel Valley before turning back north. Sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit at that point, following the vehicle down the Pacific Coast Highway. Police said the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Man killed in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A predawn shooting left a man dead in a City Heights alley Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found the 52-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zen Center – unlikely refuge

What is the sound of two bald women brushing their hair?. The Los Angeles Zen Center had become the scene of heavy drinking and sexual permissiveness that had gotten out of hand, despite the fact that the roshi Maezumi was married (to an American woman) and was the father of three young children. Turmoil began to drive residents away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man found dead in San Diego jail identified

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a 31-year-old man found dead in a holding cell on May 5 in San Diego. Leonel Villasenor was arrested by San Diego police on May 4 and booked for violation of a protection order and theft.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'Multiple victims' shot at church in the Laguna Woods area of Orange County, CA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities responded to a church in Laguna Woods Sunday where "multiple victims" were shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The OCSD tweeted at 2 p.m. that deputies were responding to a shooting at a church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road. Multiple churches are located on that block, and the department did not immediately name the church involved.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
