Fire crews fight vegetation fire in East San Diego County

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, one person suffered injuries after a traffic collision in North County that also sparked a vegetation fire. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 6:39 p.m. near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395 [...]
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An auto-theft suspect led police and sheriff's personnel on a pursuit across northern San Diego County Monday before crashing the stolen car he was driving and making a failed attempt to escape on foot. Brandon Scroggins, 42, allegedly failed to yield when Carlsbad police tried to...
San Marcos, CA–A female pedestrian Friday evening was struck and killed by an SUV as she illegally crossed Mission Road Friday evening in San Marcos, authorities said. Deputies along with fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive.
The city of San Diego announced Monday more than $840,000 can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners who have paid for city services or have done business with the city during the last three years.
Following what law enforcement is calling racially motivated murders at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominately Black community, a local violence prevention group is holding a vigil and protest against white supremacy at Balboa Park. <br/>. The mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where police say a white supremacist murdered 10...
TIJUANA, Baja California — Six people are in custody after investigators discovered a massive drug tunnel connecting a home in Tijuana to an Otay Mesa warehouse. The tunnel stretches 1,744 feet long, is 61 feet deep, four feet in diameter, and is located just 300 feet from the border fence.
May 16 (UPI) -- SeaWorld Rescue in San Diego said a sea lion that made headlines for blocking a freeway in January is undergoing a behavior analysis after being rescued from a storm drain. The rescue team said the sea lion, nicknamed Freeway after being rescued from Route 94 in...
One of San Diego's biggest fans just can't seem to keep away from America's Finest City. The curious sea lion who turned heads back in January when he somehow ended up on a local freeway was rescued from another strange place yet again. SeaWorld San Diego said the juvenile male marine animal needed help last month from his friends on the Rescue Team, who gave him a name that suits him quite well – Freeway.
Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Carlsbad police began pursuing a stolen brown Ford Explorer, following the vehicle into neighboring Encinitas, then down to Carmel Valley before turning back north. Sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit at that point, following the vehicle down the Pacific Coast Highway. Police said the...
A good Samaritan rescued two people from a car that plowed through a fence Saturday and landed upside down in a residential pool. The rescue happened around 1 p.m. in the 8900 block of Ellingham Street north of Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego police told NBC7. The people inside, a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A predawn shooting left a man dead in a City Heights alley Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found the 52-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a 31-year-old man found dead in a holding cell on May 5 in San Diego. Leonel Villasenor was arrested by San Diego police on May 4 and booked for violation of a protection order and theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities responded to a church in Laguna Woods Sunday where "multiple victims" were shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The OCSD tweeted at 2 p.m. that deputies were responding to a shooting at a church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road. Multiple churches are located on that block, and the department did not immediately name the church involved.
