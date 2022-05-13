Looking Ahead to the Community Theater Season

The City of Sarasota will unveil draft concepts for the construction of “complete streets” on 10th Street and Boulevard of the Arts at two upcoming open houses. A complete street is an age-friendly design that promotes safe travel to and from a destination, whether walking, biking, riding transit or driving a vehicle. It’s also accessible to all who utilize it and provides a sense of place for the community. Each complete street is unique to the community and can include different features like enhanced sidewalks, street lighting, benches, street trees and landscaping, public art and more. The projects will modify various intersections throughout the corridors that encompass neighborhoods that have been traditionally underserved, as well as historical districts. This project also links communities to recreational trail paths, employment centers, parks, essential services, schools, public amenities, the Rosemary District, Central Coconut, Gillespie Park, Downtown, the Quay and the Bay Park.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO