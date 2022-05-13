ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siesta Key, FL

Looking Ahead to the Community Theater Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the avalanche of announcements of upcoming arts seasons for 2022-23, it’s time to play catch-up with our area’s community theaters. No surprise: Musicals, perennially the favorite of audiences, predominate for the coming year. But there’s a drama or two in the mix, along with several productions aimed squarely at...

sarasotamagazine.com

Marie Selby Gardens and The Players Centre to Host Broadway-Style Cabaret

Get a taste of Broadway—no plane ticket required—with The Players Centre and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for a night of sing-songy fun as they present their third rendition of Broadway on the Bay. This time, The Players Centre will honor the talented leading ladies of Broadway with an evening of show tunes performed against the beautiful bay sunset by The Sarasota Divas.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

'Laughing With Lemurs' Offers an Unforgettable and Hilarious Experience

Lemurs may cause a bellyache—but bear with us: it's the good kind. Laughing with Lemurs at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary kicked off on April 23, and it’s hilarious fun. A group of roughly eight participants climbs into a large enclosure with lemurs Bob, Ziggy and Marley, and if you don’t crack a smile stat, you may need your pulse checked.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Together We Roar Once Again

SRQ Magazine, powered by the Women Who Roar Initiative, hosted the 6th Annual Women Who Roar: Together We Roar Leadership and Awards Luncheon on Friday May 13, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The Women Who Roar Initiative was formed nine years ago as a year-round program engaging the participants in the annual Women Who Roar Competition to create highly-dynamic personal networking that catalyzes community leadership through the science and art of mentorship.
SARASOTA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Postscript: Mary Dawson, ‘Life is good’

If you wanted to know Mary Dawson’s philosophy of life, all you had to do was read the message on the T-shirt or sweatshirt she was wearing: “Life is Good.”. Despite the years of battling the cancer that eventually took her life, Mary Dawson thoroughly believed that life was, indeed, good.
BRADENTON, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

David Hoffmann hands over reins of family companies to his sons

David Hoffmann, founder of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, has stepped down as CEO of his privately held portfolio of businesses while promoting his sons, Geoff and Greg, to the roles of co-chief executive officers to continue the growth and vision of the family-owned firm. “I am pleased to announce...
NAPLES, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 2 of 4)￼

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. Kids going out in those days were often warned by cautious parents to “stay away from those roustabouts!” But that was easy to do as those men, when not working, mostly hung around low-rent beer, wine, and pool-hall dives. By late March, Ringling Brothers, in thanks to the town, always put on a free full show Big Top extravaganza right before loading up and taking off via train tour to excite and amaze eagerly awaiting fans in towns and cities from coast to coast.
SARASOTA, FL
bocabeacon.com

Carroll is moving out, moving on … but to where? Stay tuned

Artist, environmentalist, lover of people and nature, longtime Boca Grande institution Carroll Swayze is moving. She is closing her Englewood studio and moving somewhere not too far away. She can’t be too specific because the deal is still in process, but she is looking forward to whatever is around the next corner.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

City of Sarasota to Unveil 'Complete Street' Designs Next Week

The City of Sarasota will unveil draft concepts for the construction of “complete streets” on 10th Street and Boulevard of the Arts at two upcoming open houses. A complete street is an age-friendly design that promotes safe travel to and from a destination, whether walking, biking, riding transit or driving a vehicle. It’s also accessible to all who utilize it and provides a sense of place for the community. Each complete street is unique to the community and can include different features like enhanced sidewalks, street lighting, benches, street trees and landscaping, public art and more. The projects will modify various intersections throughout the corridors that encompass neighborhoods that have been traditionally underserved, as well as historical districts. This project also links communities to recreational trail paths, employment centers, parks, essential services, schools, public amenities, the Rosemary District, Central Coconut, Gillespie Park, Downtown, the Quay and the Bay Park.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President to Retire This Fall

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has announced that the organization’s president, Mason Ayres, has decided to retire effective Sept. 30, 2022. Ayres has served in this role since 2016. Under his leadership, the healthcare foundation has raised more than $100 million, including a gift of $25 million from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation for the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute and a $10 million gift from Target Corp. chairman and CEO Brian Cornell and his wife Martha to support the creation of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion on the SMH-Sarasota Campus.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota is leading the state in innovative public artworks

Something exciting is happening in Sarasota. Public artworks are cropping everywhere you look. Residents and tourists aren’t just taking notice. They’re stopping, engaging, and basking in the ambiance. Officials with the Sarasota Office of Public Art say it's all part of their master plan. City of Sarasota Senior...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Barancik Foundation Approves $6.3 Million In Grant Funding

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board of directors recently approved $6.3 million in grant funding that will address areas such as hunger and food insecurity, support affordable housing opportunities, and promote projects that enhance diversity, equity, and civil rights in the region. The grant recipients are as follows:. $2.5...
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

MICHELIN Guide to reveal which Tampa restaurants made the cut this June

The first selection for the MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be unveiled at 6:30pm on June 9 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a release. This honor will be bestowed upon several Tampa area gems. Which restaurants do you believe deserve to be included? Spots that have been thrust into the top tier conversation from That’s So Tampa readers include Rooster & The Till, Gangchu, Bern’s Steakhouse, Edison Food & Drink Lab, Pane Rustica, Counter Culture, On Swann, and Oak & Ola.
TAMPA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant planned for south Fort Myers

A Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is nearing the permitting and construction phase of development in south Fort Myers. A vacant lot off Six Mile Cypress Parkway in front of the Publix-anchored Cypress Point at Daniels Crossing shopping center will become the 10,577-square foot restaurant with parking. Stock Development bought the land for $1.5 million in December under the SD Daniels Crossing LLC name and Coopers Hawk will lease back the land from Stock.
FORT MYERS, FL

