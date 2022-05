CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center has died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell Saturday night. A deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center was performing a cell check when they discovered the inmate lying in his cell at around 8:20 p.m. Other staff members at the jail were called to the cell for a medical emergency, where they found the inmate wasn't breathing and had no pulse.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO