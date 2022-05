Congratulations are in order for Erica Whtford who just opened the Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa over the weekend! The spa is located in the East Atlanta Village area. I was able to venture out to the grand opening where lots of people came out to see the newly opened spa! It was a packed house with celebrity host and comedian Ms. Pat from V-103 radio station.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO