Newtown Square, PA

Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation lets visitors live like the 1700s

abc7ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewtown Square, Pa -- The Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation is a living history farm tucked away on the grounds of Ridley Creek State Park in Newtown Square. "We're a historic site that's in the middle of a very quiet place," said Chuck Barr, Board President of Colonial Plantation. The plantation...

abc7ny.com

PhillyBite

Old City is Getting a New Southern Restaurant

- First-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson is opening Amina Restaurant & Lounge in Old City at 104 Chestnut Street. The restaurant is named after Wilson’s daughter, Amina. Following two difficult years for the restaurant industry, things are already looking up for Philadelphia in 2022, as Amina Restaurant & Lounge is located at 104 Chestnut Street in the city’s Old City neighborhood during the first quarter of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

View menu for Ambler’s newest restaurant Tresini

You can now view the menu for Tresini, the restaurant that recently opened in the former San Marco space at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The current hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. Reservations are available online.
AMBLER, PA
CBS Philly

How To See Flower Full Moon, Blood Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday night’s full moon, also known as the “Flower Moon,” will be part of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse will also cast the moon in a deep red shadow known as a “Blood Moon.” All you have to do to see this unique celestial event is step outside and look at the sky on Sunday night. The deepest red shade will take place before, during and after the maximum eclipse. The entire eclipse will take just over three and a half hours. The totality when the moon is completely in Earth’s shadow will last just over 84 minutes. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Strawberry Festival at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA

A sure sign of summer. Get ready for some fun on the farm. Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA is hosting a Strawberry Festival for two weekends in June, according to the farm's official website. Make plans to be there with your family and friends. The dates are Saturday and...
YARDLEY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native’s honeymoon outfits go viral 50 years later when her granddaughter wears them on TikTok

In 1952, Conshohocken native Marie D’Alessandro married Ambler native Anthony James Donato at SS. Cosmas and Damian Parish in Conshy and the couple then took a train to New York City for their honeymoon. D’Alessandro was 22 and a graduate of Conshohocken High School. Donato was 27, had graduated from Ambler High School and then served in the military during World War II.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen Among Companies Choosing Suburbs Over Philadelphia as Pandemic Winds Down

Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen is among the growing number of companies that are opting to make the suburbs their post-pandemic home rather than Philadelphia, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The wholesale pharmaceutical distribution and services company decided to relocate its headquarters from Chesterbrook to Sora West, a 12-story new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fast Company

Segregation By Design: How one architect is visualizing the legacy of America’s racist urbanism

Walking around the north side of Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, it’s difficult to imagine what stood before the sprawling University of Pennsylvania medical campus, replete with scores of half-empty parking lots and franchise restaurants. But for Segregation By Design, a new initiative that seeks to unearth the legacy of racist planning in American cities, the visual history is clear. What stood before University City was Black Bottom, a thriving Black working-class community whose proximity to Philadelphia’s urban core made it a prime target for the 1950s slum clearance, freeway construction, and redevelopment projects that decimated hundreds of low-income neighborhoods across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 336 West 5th Avenue | Conshohocken | Home Experts For You Team

Mike Sroka of Home Experts For You Real Estate Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 336 West 5th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Showings to begin Friday (5/13) after 5PM. Check out our open house schedule for this weekend! Welcome home to 336 W 5th Ave, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin nestled in the heart of Conshohocken. The location cannot be beat! Enjoy being only 3.5 blocks off Fayette Street (restaurants, shops and nightlife), close proximity to the train station, and easy access to major highways! From the moment you approach the front door, you will be impressed with the large, covered front porch, and the classic brick exterior that will never go out of style. Step inside to the spacious living room complete with beautiful hardwood flooring, neutral paint and recessed lighting. This layout provides the sought-after open floor plan on the main level, which makes it easy to entertain guests. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining area. The half-wall between the kitchen and living room has been turned into a breakfast bar, allowing for extra prep space and seating! Stainless steel appliances include an electric cook-top stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Access to the covered rear patio is through the kitchen, making outdoor entertaining a breeze! Add an outdoor rug, patio table and some potted plants, and get ready to enjoy your own outdoor oasis. The level backyard is fenced in (ideal for those with furry family members) and includes a storage shed to house yard equipment. All three bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. Each bedrooms comes complete with neutral paint, hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The hallway bath includes tile surround tub/shower and oversized vanity. Is a finished basement a must? Check it off the list! The finished basement not only includes loads of entertaining space, but also features a second full bath with a shower, and a separate laundry area with stairs that lead to the backyard. Brand new flooring was just installed. Transform this additional square footage into a TV/media room, home gym, office, toy room, you name it! The options are endless. Why wait? Contact us today to schedule your private tour.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

