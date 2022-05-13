Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation lets visitors live like the 1700s

Mike Sroka of Home Experts For You Real Estate Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 336 West 5th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Showings to begin Friday (5/13) after 5PM. Check out our open house schedule for this weekend! Welcome home to 336 W 5th Ave, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin nestled in the heart of Conshohocken. The location cannot be beat! Enjoy being only 3.5 blocks off Fayette Street (restaurants, shops and nightlife), close proximity to the train station, and easy access to major highways! From the moment you approach the front door, you will be impressed with the large, covered front porch, and the classic brick exterior that will never go out of style. Step inside to the spacious living room complete with beautiful hardwood flooring, neutral paint and recessed lighting. This layout provides the sought-after open floor plan on the main level, which makes it easy to entertain guests. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining area. The half-wall between the kitchen and living room has been turned into a breakfast bar, allowing for extra prep space and seating! Stainless steel appliances include an electric cook-top stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Access to the covered rear patio is through the kitchen, making outdoor entertaining a breeze! Add an outdoor rug, patio table and some potted plants, and get ready to enjoy your own outdoor oasis. The level backyard is fenced in (ideal for those with furry family members) and includes a storage shed to house yard equipment. All three bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. Each bedrooms comes complete with neutral paint, hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. The hallway bath includes tile surround tub/shower and oversized vanity. Is a finished basement a must? Check it off the list! The finished basement not only includes loads of entertaining space, but also features a second full bath with a shower, and a separate laundry area with stairs that lead to the backyard. Brand new flooring was just installed. Transform this additional square footage into a TV/media room, home gym, office, toy room, you name it! The options are endless. Why wait? Contact us today to schedule your private tour.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO